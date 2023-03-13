Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Instructure Holdings (INST) closed the most recent trading day at $23.73, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the education technology company had lost 14.79% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 5.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Instructure Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, down 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $127.07 million, up 11.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $521.92 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +9.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 41.97% lower. Instructure Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Instructure Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.12.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.