Instructure Holdings (INST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Instructure Holdings (INST) closed the most recent trading day at $27.73, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the education technology company had gained 14.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 10.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Instructure Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 23.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $121.31 million, up 9.69% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Instructure Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Instructure Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.23.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (INST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

