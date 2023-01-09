Instructure Holdings (INST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Instructure Holdings (INST) closed the most recent trading day at $24.40, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the education technology company had gained 3.24% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Instructure Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Instructure Holdings to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $121.31 million, up 9.69% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Instructure Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Instructure Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.43 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.14.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

