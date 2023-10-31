Instone Real Estate Group (FWB:INS) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 12.04

The average one-year price target for Instone Real Estate Group (FWB:INS) has been revised to 12.04 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 11.30 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 129.26% from the latest reported closing price of 5.25 / share.

Instone Real Estate Group Maintains 6.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Instone Real Estate Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INS is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 5,504K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JARIX - James Alpha Global Real Estate Investments Fund Class I holds 1,379K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 440K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INS by 5.39% over the last quarter.

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 433K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 42.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INS by 62.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 26.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INS by 34.73% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund holds 333K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

