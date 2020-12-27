Institutions Will Start Buying Ether in 2021, Messari Analyst Says

CME Group’s recent announcement that it will launch ether (ETH) futures on Feb. 8, 2021, is the “writing on the wall” that institutions will being buying the cryptocurrency next year, according to a pair of tweets by Ryan Watkins, an analyst at crypto data provider Messari.

The price of the second largest cryptocurrency just topped $700 for the first time since May 2018, and at the time of writing is at $701.90, up 11.19% in the last 24 hours.

