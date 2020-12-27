Cryptocurrencies

Institutions Will Start Buying Ether in 2021, Messari Analyst Says

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
CME Group’s recent announcement that it will launch ether (ETH) futures on Feb. 8, 2021, is the “writing on the wall” that institutions will being buying the cryptocurrency next year, according to a pair of tweets by Ryan Watkins, an analyst at crypto data provider Messari.

  • The price of the second largest cryptocurrency just topped $700 for the first time since May 2018, and at the time of writing is at $701.90, up 11.19% in the last 24 hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

