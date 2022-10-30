Institutions Turn to ETFs for High-Yield Fixed Income
A niche? Hey, almost everyone has one. So why not fixed income ETFs – non-core fixed income, especially, which “play an expanded role in portfolio construction” for institutional investors, according to the results of a survey conducted by State Street Global Advisors, reported etfdb.com.
According to the report, The Role of ETFs in a New Fixed Income Landscape, of the 700 global institutional investors SSGA surveyed with an eye on upping their exposure to high-yield corporate debt over the next 12 months, 62% likely will do so through ETFs. In contrast, only 27% of investors significantly tapped into ETFs to build their allocations to non core fixed income like high yield last year.
“The increase from just over a year ago is remarkable,” the report said.
Among larger institutions, well, the momentum especially reverberates, according to etftrends.com. Sixty eight percent of respondents generating more than $10 billion in assets indicated they’re likely to leverage ETFs to erect new exposures to high yield corporate credit.
“Our conversations with investors have reinforced what we already knew – there is significant demand for more targeted fixed income products,” said Tony Kelly, an ETF industry leader. “Our initial product suites aim to create a full toolkit for high-yield investors looking to implement their specific views on the market, and we anticipate extending this approach to other fixed income asset classes.”
- ETFs
- fixed income
