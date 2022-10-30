Institutions Turn to ETFs for High-Yield Fixed Income

A niche? Hey, almost everyone has one. So why not fixed income ETFs – non-core fixed income, especially, which “play an expanded role in portfolio construction” for institutional investors, according to the results of a survey conducted by State Street Global Advisors, reported etfdb.com.

According to the report, The Role of ETFs in a New Fixed Income Landscape, of the 700 global institutional investors SSGA surveyed with an eye on upping their exposure to high-yield corporate debt over the next 12 months, 62% likely will do so through ETFs. In contrast, only 27% of investors significantly tapped into ETFs to build their allocations to non core fixed income like high yield last year.

“The increase from just over a year ago is remarkable,” the report said.

Among larger institutions, well, the momentum especially reverberates, according to etftrends.com. Sixty eight percent of respondents generating more than $10 billion in assets indicated they’re likely to leverage ETFs to erect new exposures to high yield corporate credit.







“Our conversations with investors have reinforced what we already knew – there is significant demand for more targeted fixed income products,” said Tony Kelly, an ETF industry leader. “Our initial product suites aim to create a full toolkit for high-yield investors looking to implement their specific views on the market, and we anticipate extending this approach to other fixed income asset classes.”

ETFs

fixed income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.