Institutions profited after AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANTX) market cap rose US$46m last week butprivate equity firms profited the most

To get a sense of who is truly in control of AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 33% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While private equity firms were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s US$46m market cap gain, institutions too had a 19% share in those profits.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of AN2 Therapeutics, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGS:ANTX Ownership Breakdown September 26th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AN2 Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that AN2 Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see AN2 Therapeutics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGS:ANTX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 15% of AN2 Therapeutics shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. RA Capital Management, L.P. is currently the largest shareholder, with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 8.3% of the stock. In addition, we found that Eric Easom, the CEO has 6.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of AN2 Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.. Insiders own US$22m worth of shares in the US$217m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in AN2 Therapeutics. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 33%, private equity firms could influence the AN2 Therapeutics board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 13% of the AN2 Therapeutics shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AN2 Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for AN2 Therapeutics (of which 3 are concerning!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

