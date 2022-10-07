Institutions own 37% of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) shares but individual investors control 60% of the company

A look at the shareholders of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 60% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 37% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Northeast Community Bancorp, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Northeast Community Bancorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Northeast Community Bancorp. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Northeast Community Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Northeast Community Bancorp. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is M3F, Inc with 10% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.5% and 4.0% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Kenneth Martinek is the owner of 1.2% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Northeast Community Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$6.1m worth of the US$189m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 60% of Northeast Community Bancorp. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Northeast Community Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Northeast Community Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

