Institutions along with individual investors who hold considerable shares inOmeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) come under pressure; lose 22% of holdings value

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 58% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions, who own 38% shares weren’t spared from last week’s US$66m market cap drop, individual investors as a group suffered the maximum losses

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Omeros. NasdaqGM:OMER Ownership Breakdown August 31st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Omeros?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Omeros. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Omeros' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGM:OMER Earnings and Revenue Growth August 31st 2022

Omeros is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Ingalls & Snyder LLC, with ownership of 6.6%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.3% and 3.4% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Gregory Demopulos directly holds 3.2% of the total shares outstanding.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Omeros

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Omeros Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$234m, and insiders have US$9.4m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 58% of Omeros. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Omeros (at least 4 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

