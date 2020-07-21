Cryptocurrencies

Institutional Trading House ErisX Joins Silvergate Exchange Network

Nathan DiCamillo CoinDesk
ErisX CEO Thomas Chippas (CoinDesk archives)

Chicago-based ErisX, a crypto exchange for institutional investors, has joined the payments network of bitcoin-friendly Silvergate Bank.

  • The connection to the Silvergate Exchange Network will give ErisX clients access to U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits during business hours. The Silvergate Exchange Network is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
  • âIf you think about the traditional means of moving fiat today, most institutional market participants would utilize the Fedwire system,â ErisX CEO Thomas Chippas said in an interview. âYouâre talking about the availability of getting your money around 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. in the afternoon depending on the bank.âÂ 
  • ErisX is one of the few exchanges to have publicly announced its integration with the SEN. In November, Kraken announced that it had joined the SEN to enable real-time fund transfer.
  • Chippas noted that the fee structure is no more expensive on SEN than what it would be for a typical Fedwire transfer.
  • While ErisX is evaluating the SEN Leverage product, which allows proprietary traders to put up bitcoin as collateral for fiat loans, the exchange hasnât yet decided to offer the service to its clients, Chippas said.
  • In the first quarter of 2020, the SEN handled 31,405 transactions, according to the publicly-traded Silvergateâs most recent earnings report.

Read more: Silvergate Adds 46 More Crypto Clients in Q1 While Existing Customers Increase Deposit Levels

