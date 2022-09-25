Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as XPEL, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XPEL) recent 7.7% drop adds to one-year losses

If you want to know who really controls XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 60% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutional investors endured the highest losses after the company's share price fell by 7.7% last week. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 26% for shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell XPEL, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of XPEL. NasdaqCM:XPEL Ownership Breakdown September 25th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About XPEL?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in XPEL. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see XPEL's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqCM:XPEL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 25th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. XPEL is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 11% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Mark Adams holds about 8.3% of the company stock. Mark Adams, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Lead Director. In addition, we found that Ryan Pape, the CEO has 4.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of XPEL

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of XPEL, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$465m stake in this US$1.7b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over XPEL. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - XPEL has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

