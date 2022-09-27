Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:UVE) recent 13% drop adds to one-year losses

If you want to know who really controls Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 67% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$315m last week after a 13% drop in the share price. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 17% for shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. Hence, if weakness in Universal Insurance Holdings' share price continues, institutional investors may feel compelled to sell the stock, which might not be ideal for individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Universal Insurance Holdings. NYSE:UVE Ownership Breakdown September 27th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Universal Insurance Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Universal Insurance Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Universal Insurance Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NYSE:UVE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Universal Insurance Holdings. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and The Vanguard Group, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 6.1%. Additionally, the company's CEO Stephen Donaghy directly holds 2.1% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Universal Insurance Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.. Insiders have a US$32m stake in this US$315m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Universal Insurance Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Universal Insurance Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Universal Insurance Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

