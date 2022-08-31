Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as MKS Instruments, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MKSI) recent 5.1% drop adds to one-year losses

Every investor in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 83% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$358m. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 31% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Often called “market makers”, institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell MKS Instruments which might hurt individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of MKS Instruments, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGS:MKSI Ownership Breakdown August 31st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MKS Instruments?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in MKS Instruments. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of MKS Instruments, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGS:MKSI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 31st 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in MKS Instruments. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.0% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.9% and 7.4% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 15 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of MKS Instruments

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of MKS Instruments, Inc. in their own names. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own US$40m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in MKS Instruments. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand MKS Instruments better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with MKS Instruments .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

