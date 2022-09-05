Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Carnival Corporation & plc's (NYSE:CCL) recent 6.0% drop adds to one-year losses

A look at the shareholders of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 50% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutional investors saw their holdings value drop by 6.0% last week. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 59% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Institutions or "liquidity providers" control large sums of money and therefore, these types of investors usually have a lot of influence over stock price movements. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Carnival Corporation &, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Carnival Corporation &. NYSE:CCL Ownership Breakdown September 5th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Carnival Corporation &?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Carnival Corporation &. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Carnival Corporation &, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:CCL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Carnival Corporation &. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Carnival Corporation &'s case, its Top Key Executive, Micky Arison, is the largest shareholder, holding 9.7% of shares outstanding. With 7.9% and 4.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Carnival Corporation &

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Carnival Corporation & plc. Insiders own US$1.1b worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Carnival Corporation &. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Carnival Corporation & has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

