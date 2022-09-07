Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Valley National Bancorp's (NASDAQ:VLY) recent US$263m drop adds to long-term losses

A look at the shareholders of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 70% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$263m. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 8.1% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Often called “market makers”, institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Valley National Bancorp, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Valley National Bancorp. NasdaqGS:VLY Ownership Breakdown September 7th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Valley National Bancorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Valley National Bancorp. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Valley National Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGS:VLY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Valley National Bancorp is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM, Asset Management Arm, with ownership of 14%. With 12% and 8.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Valley National Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Valley National Bancorp. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$88m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 28% stake in Valley National Bancorp. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Valley National Bancorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

