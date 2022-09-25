Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as DermTech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DMTK) recent US$29m drop adds to long-term losses

Every investor in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 41% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$29m. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 88% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Often called “market makers”, institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell DermTech which might hurt individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about DermTech. NasdaqCM:DMTK Ownership Breakdown September 25th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DermTech?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that DermTech does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at DermTech's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqCM:DMTK Earnings and Revenue Growth September 25th 2022

It would appear that 20% of DermTech shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is RTW Investments, LP with 10% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.8% and 4.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that John Dobak, the CEO has 1.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 16 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of DermTech

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in DermTech, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$9.3m worth of stock in the US$122m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 31% stake in DermTech. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand DermTech better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with DermTech (including 1 which is concerning) .

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

