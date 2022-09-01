Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Compass, Inc.'s (NYSE:COMP) recent US$182m drop adds to long-term losses

If you want to know who really controls Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 37% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$182m. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 83% for shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Compass, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Compass, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:COMP Ownership Breakdown September 1st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Compass?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Compass does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Compass' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NYSE:COMP Earnings and Revenue Growth September 1st 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Compass. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is SoftBank Investment Advisers (UK) Limited with 31% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.4% and 6.2% of the stock. Robert Reffkin, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Compass

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Compass, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$1.2b, and insiders have US$136m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Compass. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 31%, private equity firms could influence the Compass board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Compass you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

