Institutional Investors Showing More Confidence in Alternatives

According to a recent survey released by professional services firm Ernst & Young, institutional investors are showing more confidence in alternative assets. The 2022 EY Global Alternative Fund Survey revealed that approximately 75% of institutional investors felt their alternative asset managers "met or exceeded performance expectations during a challenging and volatile market period, successfully protecting capital in down markets while positioning for long-term income generation." Private equity received the best feedback with 50% of institutional investors citing the outperformance of expectations of this asset class. This was followed by real estate strategies at 45% and real assets/infrastructure at 38%. While the majority of investors expected to keep their alternative asset allocations constant, investors that are expecting to make changes stated that "they will increase their allocations in the next three years." The survey also found that in response to rising demand, alternative fund managers are increasing their product offerings in areas such as illiquid credit, real estate, private equity, venture capital, and opportunistic or special situations.

