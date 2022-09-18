Institutional investors own a significant stake of 49% in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 49% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Global Technology Acquisition I, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGM:GTAC Ownership Breakdown September 18th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Global Technology Acquisition I?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Global Technology Acquisition I. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Global Technology Acquisition I's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGM:GTAC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 18th 2022

It would appear that 12% of Global Technology Acquisition I shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Global Technology Acquisition I Sponsor Lp, with ownership of 20%. With 6.1% and 5.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, 683 Capital Management, LLC and Saba Capital Management, L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Global Technology Acquisition I

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about US$1.2m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$251m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Global Technology Acquisition I. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 20%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Global Technology Acquisition I better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Global Technology Acquisition I (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

