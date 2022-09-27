Institutional investors own a significant stake of 48% in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

A look at the shareholders of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 48% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition. NasdaqGM:ZT Ownership Breakdown September 27th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGM:ZT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 27th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 33% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Zimmer Partners, LP, with ownership of 20%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.0% and 6.3% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp.. It seems the board members have no more than US$1.7m worth of shares in the US$421m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

