Institutional investors own a significant stake of 48% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

A look at the shareholders of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 48% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of BRT Apartments, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:BRT Ownership Breakdown October 4th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BRT Apartments?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that BRT Apartments does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of BRT Apartments, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:BRT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in BRT Apartments. Gould Investors L.P. is currently the largest shareholder, with 16% of shares outstanding. With 5.0% and 3.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Renaissance Technologies LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Jeffrey Gould is the owner of 2.5% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 18 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of BRT Apartments

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of BRT Apartments Corp.. Insiders own US$72m worth of shares in the US$387m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 33% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over BRT Apartments. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand BRT Apartments better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that BRT Apartments is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are a bit concerning...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

