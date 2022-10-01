Institutional investors must be pleased after a 3.3% gain last week that adds to TAL Education Group's (NYSE:TAL) one-year returns

A look at the shareholders of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 47% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$104m in market cap last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 2.5% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of TAL Education Group, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:TAL Ownership Breakdown October 1st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TAL Education Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in TAL Education Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of TAL Education Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:TAL Earnings and Revenue Growth October 1st 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in TAL Education Group. With a 26% stake, CEO Bangxin Zhang is the largest shareholder. With 7.6% and 4.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Goldman Sachs Group, Investment Banking and Securities Investments and UBS Asset Management are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of TAL Education Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in TAL Education Group. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$1.0b stake in this US$3.2b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over TAL Education Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TAL Education Group better, we need to consider many other factors.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow, for free.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

