Institutional investors must be pleased after a 11% gain last week that adds to Adecoagro S.A.'s (NYSE:AGRO) one-year returns

A look at the shareholders of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$109m in market cap last week. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 8.4%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Adecoagro. NYSE:AGRO Ownership Breakdown August 30th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Adecoagro?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Adecoagro does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Adecoagro's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NYSE:AGRO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 30th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 24% of Adecoagro. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Qatar Holding LLC, with ownership of 14%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 14% and 13% of the stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Adecoagro

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Adecoagro. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 14%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Adecoagro is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

