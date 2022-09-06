Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.'s (NYSE:ZIM) latest 13% drop adds to a year losses

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 43% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$4.1b last week after a 13% drop in the share price. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 4.1% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Often called “market makers”, institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. Hence, if weakness in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' share price continues, institutional investors may feel compelled to sell the stock, which might not be ideal for individual investors.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. NYSE:ZIM Ownership Breakdown September 6th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:ZIM Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Court Investments Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. Danaos Corporation is the second largest shareholder owning 6.0% of common stock, and Acadian Asset Management LLC holds about 4.0% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Eliyahu Glickman, the CEO has 1.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$52m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 26%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 6.0% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ZIM Integrated Shipping Services better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

