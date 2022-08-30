Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ISRG) latest 4.4% drop adds to a year losses

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 85% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$3.4b. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 41% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell Intuitive Surgical which might hurt individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Intuitive Surgical. NasdaqGS:ISRG Ownership Breakdown August 30th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Intuitive Surgical?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Intuitive Surgical already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Intuitive Surgical, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGS:ISRG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 30th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Intuitive Surgical is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.1% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.4% of common stock, and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. holds about 7.2% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 22 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Intuitive Surgical

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own US$332m of stock. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Intuitive Surgical. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

