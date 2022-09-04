Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after Ferrari N.V.'s (NYSE:RACE) latest 3.3% drop adds to a year losses

If you want to know who really controls Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 34% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$35b last week after a 3.3% drop in the share price. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 12% for shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Ferrari, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Ferrari. NYSE:RACE Ownership Breakdown September 4th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ferrari?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Ferrari does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ferrari, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:RACE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 4th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Ferrari. The company's largest shareholder is Giovanni Agnelli B.V., with ownership of 24%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 5.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Ferrari

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Ferrari N.V.. It has a market capitalization of just US$35b, and insiders have US$3.6b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Ferrari. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 24%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ferrari better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Ferrari is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

