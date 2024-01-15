News & Insights

Markets

Institutional Investors Maintain Their Increased Allocation to Real Estate

January 15, 2024 — 05:06 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Institutional Investors Maintain Their Increased Allocation to Real Estate

A recent report on real estate holdings of institutional investors revealed that while their allocation to the asset class remained level from 2022 to 2023, the allocation in the preceding decade increased by 190 basis points, a jump of 20%.

 

Historical data underscores the potential benefits of private real estate. A whitepaper from TIAA—a respected organization established by Andrew Carnegie in 1918 to support teacher retirements—highlights the performance of private real estate over a two-decade span. From 2000 to 2020, private real estate exhibited a very low correlation with stocks, bonds, and listed REITs. This suggests that incorporating private real estate into a portfolio could enhance diversification, which is crucial for managing risk.

 

Moreover, private real estate has traditionally been an effective hedge against inflation. As inflation erodes the purchasing power of money, the tangible asset class of real estate often sees its value and the income it generates keep pace with or exceed inflation rates, thereby preserving the real value of an investor's income.

 

For financial advisors, the strategic inclusion of private real estate in client portfolios can provide a twofold advantage: diversification benefits and protection against inflation. This can be especially valuable during periods of market volatility and rising prices, helping clients to achieve a more stable and resilient investment outcome.

Finsum: Real estate’s diversification and inflation hedging benefits are among the reasons why institutional investors continue to maintain their increased allocation to the asset class.

 

  • real estate
  • diversification
  • inflation
  • hedging

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.