Institutional investors in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) must be dismayed after prices dropped by 5.9% last week

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 63% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And following last week's 5.9% decline in share price, institutional suffered the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Kyndryl Holdings. NYSE:KD Ownership Breakdown September 23rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kyndryl Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Kyndryl Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kyndryl Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NYSE:KD Earnings and Revenue Growth September 23rd 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Kyndryl Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. International Business Machines Corporation is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.8% of shares outstanding. With 9.0% and 7.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group, Investment Banking and Securities Investments are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Kyndryl Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own US$6.2m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in Kyndryl Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 9.8% of the Kyndryl Holdings shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

