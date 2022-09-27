Institutional investors in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) must be dismayed after prices dropped by 10.0% last week

Every investor in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 62% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And following last week's 10.0% decline in share price, institutional suffered the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Douglas Elliman, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:DOUG Ownership Breakdown September 27th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Douglas Elliman?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Douglas Elliman does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Douglas Elliman's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NYSE:DOUG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 27th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Douglas Elliman. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. With 14% and 8.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Phillip Frost are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Howard Lorber directly holds 5.0% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Douglas Elliman

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Douglas Elliman Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$329m, and insiders have US$55m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Douglas Elliman. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Douglas Elliman you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

