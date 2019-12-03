Institutional investors have subscribed for 6.3 bln shares for Aramco IPO so far - lead bank

Contributor
Marwa Rashad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Saudi Aramco has received orders worth 189.04 billion riyals ($50.4 billion) for the institutional tranche of its planned initial public offering (IPO), its financial advisers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Riyadh, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has received orders worth 189.04 billion riyals ($50.4 billion) for the institutional tranche of its planned initial public offering (IPO), its financial advisers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The institutional bookbuilding began on Nov. 17 and investors have until Dec. 4 to place orders. Aramco plans to sell 1.5% of its shares, in a deal which could raise up to $25.6 billion.

The Saudi oil giant has received subscription orders from institutional buyers for around 6.3 billion of shares so far, Samba Capital, NCB Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia said.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad)

((Samar.Hassan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More