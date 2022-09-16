Institutional investors have a lot riding on EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) with 89% ownership

To get a sense of who is truly in control of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 89% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And as as result, institutional investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 3.6% last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 80% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about EOG Resources. NYSE:EOG Ownership Breakdown September 16th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About EOG Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in EOG Resources. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see EOG Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NYSE:EOG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 16th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in EOG Resources. Capital Research and Management Company is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.0% and 7.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of EOG Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of EOG Resources, Inc.. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own US$226m of stock. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in EOG Resources. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated.

