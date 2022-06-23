Institutional investors buy 2.18 bln euros of new BTP Italia bond

Contributor
Alessia Pe Reuters
Published

Italy raised a total of 9.45 billion euros ($9.93 billion) with the new BTP Italia inflation-linked bond due in June 2030 on Thursday, at the end of a four day offering.

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy raised a total of 9.45 billion euros ($9.93 billion) with the new BTP Italia inflation-linked bond due in June 2030 on Thursday, at the end of a four day offering.

Institutional investors bought 2.18 billion euros, bourse data showed. The offering closed at 1000 GMT.

The issue had already raised more than 7 billion euros from small savers in the past three days.

The Treasury will meet in full demand from small savers but can cap the amount allotted to professional buyers.

($1 = 0.9512 euros)

(Reporting by Alessia Pe, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((alessia.pe@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307742;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters