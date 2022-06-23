Institutional investors buy 2.18 bln euros of new BTP Italia bond

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy raised a total of 9.45 billion euros ($9.93 billion) with the new BTP Italia inflation-linked bond due in June 2030 on Thursday, at the end of a four day offering.

Institutional investors bought 2.18 billion euros, bourse data showed. The offering closed at 1000 GMT.

The issue had already raised more than 7 billion euros from small savers in the past three days.

The Treasury will meet in full demand from small savers but can cap the amount allotted to professional buyers.

($1 = 0.9512 euros)

(Reporting by Alessia Pe, editing by Giulia Segreti)

