Institutional Investors Added $144 billion to Alternatives in 2022

According to the third annual Alternatives Watch (AW) Research Investor Compendium commissioned by Vidrio Financial, there was a strong uptick in the amount of alternative investment mandate activity across some of the largest institutional investors. In 2021, AW's second annual compendium tracked a total of $130 billion in new capital across more than 900 individual institutional investor mandates from 50 of the top alternative allocators. That figure jumped to $144 billion in 2022, an increase of over 10%, across more than 1,000 individual mandates. There was also an increase in investor interest across infrastructure and real asset strategies to $6.9 billion and $4.9 billion, respectively, as those strategies act as inflation hedges. Other key findings include a muted slowdown in private equity assets, while there was a pick-up in activity in hedge funds as large institutional players sought to purchase risk-mitigating assets throughout the year. In addition, total private equity and venture capital mandates accounted for over half the mandates in the compendium and were spread out across the world, as investors embraced life sciences and technology sectors. Mazen Jabban, Chairman and CEO, of Vidrio Financial, stated, "As we saw in this year's Compendium performance data, Vidrio Financial continues to observe alternative asset classes growing in importance for institutional investment teams who work to take advantage of illiquidity premiums in the private markets while also seeking greater transparency into these types of investments."

