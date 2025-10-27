Institutional Heavyweight Sheds Exxon Mobil Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 43,062 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation; estimated transaction value $4,787,055

Post-trade stake: 23,770 shares valued at $2.68 million

Position now accounts for 0.64% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC reported selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares valued at an estimated $4.79 million, based on quarterly average prices for Q3 2025, according to its October 20, 2025, SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 20, 2025, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 43,062 shares in Q3 2025. The estimated value of these trades, based on quarterly average prices, was approximately $4.79 million. After the transaction, the fund reported holding 23,770 shares valued at $2.68 million.

What Else to Know

The fund’s stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation now represents 0.64% of its reportable assets under management after this sale

Top holdings after the filing:

MSMR: $101.54 million (24.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

TQQQ: $70.60 million (16.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

QQQ: $57.74 million (13.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

SPY: $38.84 million (9.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

ITA: $22.81 million (5.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 20, 2025, shares were priced at $112.70, down 6.15% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 18.27 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $328.62 billion Net Income (TTM) $32.31 billion Dividend Yield 3.42% Price (as of market close 2025-10-20) $112.70

Company Snapshot

Exxon Mobil Corporation is one of the world's largest integrated energy companies, with a diversified portfolio spanning oil, gas, and chemicals. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, and aromatics.

The company operates through upstream, downstream, and chemical segments, generating revenue from exploration, production, refining, and specialty chemical manufacturing.

Exxon Mobil serves a global customer base, including industrial, commercial, and governmental clients across energy, transportation, and chemical sectors.

Foolish take

McElhenny Sheffield, a Dallas-based investment management firm, recently disclosed a sale of $4.8 million worth of Exxon Mobil stock. This transaction represented a sale of more than half of the firm's total holdings of Exxon Mobil stock. Here's what the sale means for average investors.

While at first blush, the transaction looks bearish for Exxon Mobil, some context is needed. Investors would do well to remember that Exxon Mobil stock has performed quite well over the last few years.

Dating back to 2020, shares have advanced by 330%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9%. That's a fantastic return which outperforms both the S&P 500 and the energy sector, as represented by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE). The S&P 500, for example, has generated at total return of 115%, with a CAGR of 16.6% over the last five years. The XLE has generated a total return of 265% with a CAGR of 29.6%.

In other words, this transaction could represent profit-taking, rather than a meaningful shift in sentiment. In any case, retail investors would be wise to still consider Exxon Mobil as one of the world's preeminent companies, given its enormous role in fulfilling the globe's energy needs.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing their holdings in U.S. securities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a particular company or asset.

Top holdings: The largest individual investments held by a fund, usually ranked by portfolio weight or value.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Upstream: The segment of the oil and gas industry focused on exploration and production of raw materials.

Downstream: The segment involving refining, marketing, and distribution of finished petroleum products.

Petrochemicals: Chemical products derived from petroleum or natural gas, used in manufacturing plastics and other materials.

Olefins: A group of petrochemicals used as building blocks for plastics and other chemicals.

Polyolefins: A type of polymer produced from olefins, commonly used in packaging and plastics.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jake Lerch has positions in ExxonMobil and Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

