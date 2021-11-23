Instil Bio (TIL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Instil Bio Inc (Symbol: TIL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.16, changing hands as low as $17.07 per share. Instil Bio Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.42 per share, with $29.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.53.

