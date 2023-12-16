Instil Bio (TIL) Price Target Increased by 1650.00% to 71.40

The average one-year price target for Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) has been revised to 71.40 / share. This is an increase of 1,650.00% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 933.29% from the latest reported closing price of 6.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Instil Bio. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 19.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIL is 0.03%, an increase of 60.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 80,485K shares. The put/call ratio of TIL is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Curative Ventures V holds 37,980K shares representing 583.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 12,487K shares representing 191.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPMG holds 8,218K shares representing 126.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,704K shares representing 72.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,274K shares, representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIL by 31.00% over the last quarter.

Western Standard holds 1,797K shares representing 27.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Instil Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Instil Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative cell therapy pipeline of autologous TIL therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer.

