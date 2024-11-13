News & Insights

Instil Bio sees cash runway beyond 2026

November 13, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

As of September 30, 2024, Instil had cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and long-term investments of $122.9 million, which consisted of $6.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $113.7 million in marketable securities, and $2.6 million in long-term investments, compared to $175.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and long-term investments as of December 31, 2023, consisting of $9.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.5 million in restricted cash, $141.2 million in marketable securities, and $23.2 million in long-term investments. Instil expects that its cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and long-term investments as of September 30, 2024 will enable it to fund its operating plan beyond 2026.

