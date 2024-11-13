Instil Bio reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS ($2.55), consensus ($2.11)

Reports Q3 revenue $0, consensus $950,000. “Our recent license of SYN-2510 is a significant milestone for Instil, positioning us with a potentially best-in-class asset in one of the most significant areas of interest in oncology,” said Bronson Crouch, CEO of Instil. “As we continue to build our internal team to operationalize the clinical development of SYN-2510, we are excited for the progress ImmuneOnco continues to make in advancing the program in its China trials.”

