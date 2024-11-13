News & Insights

Instil Bio reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS ($2.55), consensus ($2.11)

November 13, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $0, consensus $950,000. “Our recent license of SYN-2510 is a significant milestone for Instil, positioning us with a potentially best-in-class asset in one of the most significant areas of interest in oncology,” said Bronson Crouch, CEO of Instil. “As we continue to build our internal team to operationalize the clinical development of SYN-2510, we are excited for the progress ImmuneOnco continues to make in advancing the program in its China trials.”

