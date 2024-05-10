Instil Bio, Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$24.30 million, or -$3.74 per share. This compares with -$57.07 million, or -$8.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Instil Bio, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$15.51 million or -$2.39 per share for the period.

Instil Bio, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$24.30 Mln. vs. -$57.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$3.74 vs. -$8.77 last year.

