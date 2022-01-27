Instil Bio Inc Shares Fall 5.2% Below Previous 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Instil Bio Inc (TIL) shares closed 5.2% lower than its previous 52 week low, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently down 30.6% year-to-date, down 55.1% over the past 12 months, and down 55.1% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 4.8%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 9.9% higher than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 1058.2%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 258.0%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTIL
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Block (SQ): Growth Potential is Squared Away
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Tumbles; Intel To Invest $20 Billion In New Factories; Netflix Plunges On Slowing Subscriber Growth
- 4 Top EV Charging Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now
- Baby Doge Coin Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot BABYDOGE Crypto Go Next?