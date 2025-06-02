Instil Bio, Inc. Appoints Jamie Freedman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer to Propel Cancer Therapy Development

Instil Bio appoints Dr. Jamie Freedman as Chief Medical Officer to advance cancer therapy AXN-2510.

Instil Bio, Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Jamie Freedman as Chief Medical Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in oncology drug development and a proven track record in leading clinical programs to regulatory approval and commercialization. CEO Bronson Crouch expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Freedman's leadership and expertise, particularly in advancing the company's lead asset, AXN-2510, a PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody aimed at treating solid tumors. Dr. Freedman emphasized the unique opportunity to accelerate AXN-2510's development and highlighted his commitment to scientific rigor and health equity through inclusive clinical trials. He has held significant roles at major pharmaceutical companies and continues to see patients as an adjunct faculty member at UCSF.

Appointment of Dr. Jamie Freedman as Chief Medical Officer brings extensive experience in oncology drug development and regulatory approval, enhancing leadership in advancing the company's pipeline.

Dr. Freedman's track record of 15 drug approvals across multiple therapeutic areas demonstrates a high level of competence that could positively impact the development of AXN-2510.

The company's lead asset, AXN-2510, is positioned as a promising PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody with potential to redefine the standard of care for solid tumors.

Dr. Freedman's commitment to health equity and inclusive trials aligns with current trends in biopharmaceuticals, which may enhance the company's reputation and outreach.

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, indicating a level of uncertainty regarding the therapeutic potential and clinical development of AXN-2510.

The mention of risks and uncertainties associated with drug development may raise concerns for investors about the viability and progress of their lead asset.

The reliance on the track record of Dr. Freedman may unintentionally highlight the company's previous challenges or delays in advancing their drug pipeline, raising questions about their past performance.

Who has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer of Instil Bio?

Jamie Freedman, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer of Instil Bio.

What is the main focus of Instil Bio?

Instil Bio is focused on developing a pipeline of novel cancer therapies.

What is AXN-2510?

AXN-2510 is a novel PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for treating multiple solid tumors.

What expertise does Dr. Freedman bring to Instil Bio?

Dr. Freedman has over 20 years of experience in oncology drug development and leadership in biopharma.

How can I find more information about Instil Bio?

More information about Instil Bio can be found on their official website www.instilbio.com.

DALLAS, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil”) (Nasdaq: TIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Jamie Freedman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Freedman brings deep experience in oncology drug development and other therapeutic areas, and a track record of leading programs through all phases of development, regulatory approval and commercialization.





Bronson Crouch, CEO of Instil, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Freedman as Chief Medical Officer. Jamie’s extensive experience and leadership in biopharmaceutical R&D will be a tremendous asset in advancing AXN-2510.”





“AXN-2510 has the potential to redefine the standard of care for solid tumors,” said Dr. Freedman. “Our opportunity to accelerate the development of this promising PD-L1xVEGF bispecific is unique, and I’m excited to join an accomplished team to advance this program with scientific rigor and clinical urgency.”





Jamie Freedman is a Hematologist-Oncologist and seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of leadership experience in biopharma drug development. Dr. Freedman has held executive roles at leading pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, AstraZeneca, GSK, and Merck in clinical development, in medical affairs, as oncology business head, and as country-level general manager. Dr. Freedman’s career has led to 15 drug approvals and successful launches across multiple therapeutic areas. He received M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Tufts University and trained in Medicine and Hematology-Oncology at the University of California, San Francisco, and Harvard University, respectively. He is also passionate about health equity having pioneered some of the first dedicated inclusive trials for underserved and underrepresented patients in the US and Africa. He continues to see patients with blood and solid tumor cancers at the UCSF VA Medical Center where he is also on staff as an adjunct faculty member.







About Instil Bio







Instil Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies. Instil’s lead asset, AXN-2510, is a novel and differentiated PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. For more information visit





www.instilbio.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “targets” and “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expectations with respect to the therapeutic potential of AXN-2510, the clinical development of AXN-2510, and other statements that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with the costly and time-consuming drug product development process, the uncertainty of clinical success and other risks and uncertainties affecting us and our plans and development programs, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed with the SEC, as well as our other filings with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.







