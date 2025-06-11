Instil Bio Appoints John Maraganore, Ph.D., to Board of Axion Bio to Advance Development of AXN-2510

Instil Bio appoints Dr. John Maraganore to Axion Bio's board to enhance AXN-2510's development for non-small cell lung cancer.

Instil Bio, Inc. has announced the appointment of Dr. John Maraganore to the Board of Directors of its subsidiary, Axion Bio, which is focused on developing AXN-2510, a bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and VEGF for solid tumors, particularly non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). CEO Bronson Crouch emphasized that Dr. Maraganore's extensive experience and strategic insights will be vital in advancing the '2510 program. Dr. Maraganore expressed his enthusiasm for continuing to support Instil's efforts as the company approaches the completion of enrollment for a Phase 2 trial of '2510 in combination with chemotherapy. With over 30 years in biotechnology, Dr. Maraganore has a track record of leading innovative life sciences companies and bringing transformative medicines to market.

John Maraganore, Ph.D., a seasoned biotechnology executive, joins the Board of Directors of Instil's subsidiary, enhancing the leadership team's expertise and strategic direction for the development of the promising AXN-2510 therapy.

The press release highlights the potential of AXN-2510 as a best-in-class treatment for non-small cell lung cancer, positioning the company favorably within the competitive oncology landscape.

Comments from both CEO Bronson Crouch and Dr. Maraganore indicate strong confidence in AXN-2510's safety and efficacy profile, suggesting positive prospects for the upcoming Phase 2 trial results.

Dr. Maraganore's extensive experience and previous success in building leading biotech companies may provide valuable guidance and credibility to Instil Bio's future growth initiatives.

Appointment of Dr. John Maraganore, while potentially beneficial, suggests the company may need significant external expertise to enhance its strategic direction, indicating possible gaps in current leadership capabilities.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that highlight the risks and uncertainties associated with the drug development process, potentially signaling instability and lack of certainty regarding the success of AXN-2510.

Emphasis on the "best-in-class" potential for AXN-2510 raises expectations that, if not met, could lead to disappointment among investors and affect the company’s stock performance adversely.

What is AXN-2510?

AXN-2510 is a novel PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody being developed for treating solid tumors, especially non-small cell lung cancer.

Who is John Maraganore?

John Maraganore, Ph.D., is a seasoned biotechnology executive and the newly appointed Board member of Axion Bio, a subsidiary of Instil Bio.

What role will Dr. Maraganore play at Instil Bio?

Dr. Maraganore will provide strategic guidance to maximize the value of the AXN-2510 program as it advances in development.

What is the significance of the Phase 2 trial for AXN-2510?

The Phase 2 trial aims to evaluate the effectiveness of AXN-2510 in combination with chemotherapy in patients with first-line NSCLC.

How can I learn more about Instil Bio?

You can visit Instil Bio's official website at www.instilbio.com for more information on their therapies and pipeline.

DALLAS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil”) (NASDAQ: TIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies, today announced the addition of John Maraganore, Ph.D., to the Board of Directors of Axion Bio, Inc., Instil’s wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to the development of AXN-2510 (“’2510”), a potentially best-in-class PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody for solid tumors prioritizing front-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).





“John’s appointment reflects our commitment to assembling world-class leadership to maximize the value of the ‘2510 program for patients and shareholders, and we have benefited greatly from his strategic advice over the past year,” said Bronson Crouch, CEO of Instil. “His deep industry experience and strategic insight will be critical as we continue to advance our PD-L1xVEGF bispecific, which we believe has the potential to redefine the standard of care for patients with solid tumors.”





“I am thrilled to continue to partner with the team at Instil to support the further development of ‘2510,” said Dr. Maraganore. “This program has a strong scientific rationale, early signs of robust activity, and clear differentiation from others in our therapeutic area. As we approach the completion of enrollment of ImmuneOnco’s Phase 2 trial of ‘2510 in combination with chemotherapy in patients with first-line NSCLC this summer, I believe ‘2510 is in a highly strategic position with its early attractive safety and efficacy profile. My goal is to aid Instil in navigating to its next stage of growth during this exciting time."





Dr. John Maraganore is a seasoned biotechnology executive with over 30 years of experience in building and leading innovative life sciences companies, with a deep focus on translating breakthrough science into transformative medicines. He was the founding CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY), where he led the company from its inception in 2002 through nearly two decades of growth as it recently crossed $40 billion in market capitalization. Dr. Maraganore’s passion and hard work advanced RNA interference (RNAi) from a nascent platform into a validated therapeutic modality, thus bringing multiple first-in-class RNAi medicines to market. He currently serves on the boards of several public and private biotech companies focused on areas such as oncology, immunology, and precision medicine, and advises leading investment firms in the life sciences sector. His breadth of experience across drug discovery, clinical development, and strategic partnering makes him an invaluable partner in guiding the advancement of next-generation cancer therapies.







About Instil Bio







Instil Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies. Instil's lead asset, AXN-2510, is a novel and differentiated PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. For more information, visit



www.instilbio.com



.







About Axion Bio







Axion Bio is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Instil Bio dedicated to the development of AXN-2510, a novel and differentiated PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumors.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “targets” and “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expectations with respect to the therapeutic potential of AXN-2510, the strategic position of AXN-2510 and its safety and efficacy profile, the clinical development of AXN-2510, including enrollment of clinical trials and the generation of clinical data therefrom, and other statements that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with the costly and time-consuming drug product development process, the uncertainty of clinical success and other risks and uncertainties affecting us and our plans and development programs, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed with the SEC, as well as our other filings with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.







