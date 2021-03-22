Instem To Acquire D-Wise Technologies In Up To $31 Mln Cash, Stock Deal

(RTTNews) - IT solutions provider Instem Plc (INS.L) announced on Monday that it has exchanged contracts to buy US-based clinical trial technology company d-Wise Technologies, Inc. for a total consideration of up to $31 million, in a cash and stock transaction. The acquisition process is expected to be completed by March 31.

The total consideration consists of $20 million on completion, $8 million of deferred consideration and up to an additional $3 million, payable based on d-Wise's future financial performance.

The initial $20 million payment is being done by $13 million in cash and $7 million in new ordinary shares of 10 pence each.

The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2021. The addition of d-Wise Technologies to the company's portfolio will help it offer solutions to life science organisations for enhanced data-driven decision making.

The d-Wise team will be formed into a new unit called Clinical Trial Acceleration Solutions within Instem, which will be led by d-Wise CEO John Leveille. All of the company's management and staff will be retained, following the acquisition.

The combined company is expected to be on the forefront of generating, analysing and managing data from drug discovery through late-stage clinical trials.

