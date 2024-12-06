Insteel Industries Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Insteel Industries Inc. has appointed Blake Doyle to its board of directors, effective immediately. Doyle, a seasoned professional in capital markets, brings extensive experience from Chevy Chase Trust Company and Height Securities. Her expertise, particularly in institutional investor outreach, is expected to enhance the board’s strategic capabilities. She will also serve on the Audit Committee, contributing to the financial oversight of the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products.
