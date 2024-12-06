News & Insights

Stocks

Insteel Industries Strengthens Board with New Appointment

December 06, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Insteel Industries ( (IIIN) ) has provided an update.

Insteel Industries Inc. has appointed Blake Doyle to its board of directors, effective immediately. Doyle, a seasoned professional in capital markets, brings extensive experience from Chevy Chase Trust Company and Height Securities. Her expertise, particularly in institutional investor outreach, is expected to enhance the board’s strategic capabilities. She will also serve on the Audit Committee, contributing to the financial oversight of the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products.

See more data about IIIN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IIIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.