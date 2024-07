(RTTNews) - Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) announced Thursday that net income for the third quarter declined to $6.57 million or $0.34 per share from $10.57 million or $0.54 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 12.0 percent to $145.78 million from $165.71 million in the same quarter last year.

