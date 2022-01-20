Insteel Industries Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $23.1 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $8.1 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.2% to $178.5 million from $119.6 million last year.

Insteel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $23.1 Mln. vs. $8.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $178.5 Mln vs. $119.6 Mln last year.

