Insteel Industries Inc. Profit Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $10.565 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $38.559 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.1% to $165.714 million from $227.173 million last year.

Insteel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

