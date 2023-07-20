News & Insights

Insteel Industries Inc. Profit Declines In Q3

July 20, 2023 — 07:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $10.565 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $38.559 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.1% to $165.714 million from $227.173 million last year.

Insteel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $10.565 Mln. vs. $38.559 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $165.714 Mln vs. $227.173 Mln last year.

