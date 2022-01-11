Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) insiders sold US$1.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

A number of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Insteel Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Howard Woltz, sold US$418k worth of shares at a price of US$41.83 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$40.68. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Insteel Industries insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:IIIN Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2022

I will like Insteel Industries better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Insteel Industries Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Insteel Industries shares. In total, VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Corporate Controller Scot Jafroodi sold US$135k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Insteel Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.8% of Insteel Industries shares, worth about US$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Insteel Industries Insiders?

An insider sold Insteel Industries shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Insteel Industries is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Insteel Industries. Be aware that Insteel Industries is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

