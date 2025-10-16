Insteel Industries Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN.OB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.55 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $4.66 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.1% to $177.44 million from $134.30 million last year.

Insteel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

