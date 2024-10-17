Insteel Industries Inc. Reveals Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.67 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $5.63 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.7% to $134.30 million from $157.52 million last year.

Insteel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $4.67 Mln. vs. $5.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $134.30 Mln vs. $157.52 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.